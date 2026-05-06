Russia forces conduct 28 strikes near Pokrovsk despite ceasefire – 7th Corps

Within the last 24 hours, Russia forces violated the ceasefire regime announced by Ukraine on the night of May 5-6 in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Force.

"The enemy carried out 28 strikes, 6 of which were KAB guided bomb air strikes. During this period, the Defense Forces also repelled three enemy assault actions. Additionally, Russia continues to show activity and regrouping in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as well as on the outskirts of these settlements," the corps press service said.

Furthermore, four Ukrainian servicemen have been wounded in the Pokrovsk agglomeration since the start of the day due to aggressive actions by the enemy during the ceasefire.

"The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the DSHV continues to monitor the situation in our zone of responsibility, currently carrying out exclusively mirrored measures in response to enemy actions," the report said.

As reported, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced a truce for May 8-9, citing a decision by Putin. The Russian side threatened a massive retaliatory missile strike on central Kyiv if Ukraine attempted to disrupt the celebrations.

In turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a regime of silence starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5-6 and promised a mirrored response if violated.

On May 6, Zelenskyy said that as of Wednesday, Russia had disrupted the ceasefire regime. He said that as of 10:00 Wednesday, 1,820 violations of the silence regime were recorded, including shelling, assault attempts, air strikes, and drone use, involving nearly 30 assault actions and more than 20 air strikes with over 70 aerial bombs. Ukraine will determine further actions following evening reports from the military and intelligence.