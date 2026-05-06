Interfax-Ukraine
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13:19 06.05.2026

Russia drone strike kills 1, injures 2 in Sumy – official

1 min read
Russia drone strike kills 1, injures 2 in Sumy – official
Photo: https://t.me/kobzarartemsn/

One woman was killed and two people were injured following a strike by two Russia drones on a civilian building in central Sumy, according to head of the regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov.

"The body of a woman was found at the site of the Russia UAV hit in Sumy. The deceased was a guard at a preschool facility," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, no children were attending the facility at the time.

Additionally, two injured individuals were hospitalized from the strike site. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Earlier on Wednesday, acting mayor Artem Kobzar reported that two UAVs hit a kindergarten building in the central part of Sumy.

Tags: #sumy

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