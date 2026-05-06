Zelenskyy: Russia disrupted ceasefire regime, Ukraine to determine further actions after military reports

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Russia has continued active hostilities and terrorist strikes on Ukraine, and as of Wednesday has disrupted the ceasefire regime, with Ukraine to determine further actions following evening reports from the military and intelligence, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As of today, we state that the Russian side has disrupted the ceasefire regime. Following the evening reports from our military and intelligence, we will determine our further actions," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the president, assault actions are ongoing on all key front sectors, with the Russian army having carried out nearly 30 assault actions since the start of the day alone.

In addition, more than 20 air strikes employing more than 70 aerial bombs were recorded overnight and in the morning.

The president also reported that the Russian army conducted drone strikes of various types throughout the night.

"In particular, our Ukrainian defense forces neutralized nearly ninety strike drones alone. There were also missile strikes. In total, as of 10:00 in the morning, the Russian army had committed 1,820 violations of the silence regime – shellings, assault attempts, air strikes, drone use," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked the troops for defending Ukrainian positions.

"Ukraine clearly stated it would act in kind, given the persistent Russian appeals through media and social networks requesting silence during the Moscow parade. For all normal people it is obvious that a full-scale war with daily killings of people is a bad time for public ‘celebrations’," the president said.

He also stressed that Russia must end its war.

"Even with the internet switched off and communications blocked, it is absolutely clear to most Russians that their leadership can come out of the bunker and choose peace. Our diplomatic proposals are with the Russian side, and the only thing needed is Russia’s willingness to move toward real peace," he concluded.

As reported, Zelenskyy announced a silence regime starting from 00:00 on the night of May 5-6 and promised a mirror response in case of its violation.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on May 4 unilaterally announced a ceasefire on May 8-9.