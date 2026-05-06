Central authorities refuse to help restore Kyiv's energy system despite public promises – mayor Klitschko

The Ukrainian government has refused to provide promised assistance for preparing Kyiv for the next winter, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"The Ministry of Community and Territory Development promised state funding and itself proposed contractors for restoration work at CHP-5. Now, when time has passed, the state is effectively washing its hands of it. The ministry said this is Kyiv’s business alone. That is, politics again. They are trying to back Kyiv into a corner," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He stressed that the situation is threatening, as it concerns how Kyiv residents will get through winter and how the city will function.

"In this situation that we are being put in, the capital urgently needs to find an additional UAH 3 billion. And in total, around UAH 9 billion is needed for equipment procurement and creation of a backup heating supply system for CHP-5," the mayor said.

At the same time, he noted, the capital continues to implement projects both for restoring facilities damaged by the enemy and for building a backup heating supply system, within the funds the city has available and with funds borrowed from partners.