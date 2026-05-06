Interfax-Ukraine
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11:59 06.05.2026

Drones strike kindergarten building in central Sumy, information on casualties being verified – mayor

1 min read
Drones strike kindergarten building in central Sumy, information on casualties being verified – mayor
Photo: https://t.me/kobzarartemsn/

Two drone hits on a kindergarten building were recorded in the central part of Sumy, acting city mayor Artem Kobzar said.

"Information on casualties and the scale of destruction is currently being verified. All relevant services are working at the scene," Kobzar wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Russia’s Defense Ministry, citing Putin’s decision, announced a ceasefire on May 8-9. The Russian side simultaneously threatened to carry out a massive missile strike on central Kyiv if Ukraine attempts to disrupt the celebrations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in turn announced a silence regime starting from 00:00 on the night of May 5-6 and promised a mirror response in case of its violation. "We believe that human life is incomparably greater in value than the ‘celebration’ of any anniversary. In connection with this, we announce a silence regime starting from 00:00 on the night of May 5-6," he wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #drones #sumy #kindergarten

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