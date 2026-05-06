Northern OC announces full cooperation with investigation into Zhytomyr regional TRC head

The Northern Operational Command (OC) has condemned any manifestations of corrupt actions and abuse of office, especially in wartime, and announced full cooperation with law enforcement agencies in the case involving the acting head of the Zhytomyr regional recruitment and social support center (TRC), who is suspected of extorting money from a businessman in exchange for not mobilizing his employees.

"The Northern Operational Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resolutely condemns any manifestations of corrupt actions and abuse of office. Violations of anti-corruption legislation, especially under martial law, are incompatible with the principles of honor, responsibility, legality and military discipline. Such actions are unacceptable, disgraceful and cause reputational damage to the entire national security system of Ukraine," the Northern OC said on Facebook Wednesday.

SBU officers detained the acting head of the Zhytomyr regional TRC under Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine on suspicion of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official). The court is currently deciding on a preventive measure.

The Northern OC stated that it "fully cooperates with law enforcement agencies and emphasizes: no positions, ranks or previous merits can justify corruption. Everyone who by their actions disgraces the honor and dignity of a serviceman will be held accountable in accordance with the procedure established by law."

As reported earlier the same day, the SBU detained the head of the Zhytomyr regional TRC. "As the investigation established, the official set up a mechanism for systematically receiving unlawful benefit from the owner of a local company. In exchange for the bribes received, he promised the businessman not to carry out mobilization measures against his subordinate employees of conscription age," the SBU said. After receiving the money, the suspect would take from the businessman lists of company personnel who were to be "reserved" from checks by TRC mobile groups and law enforcement officers, as well as at checkpoint crossings, the security service said.