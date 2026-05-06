Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:32 06.05.2026

Polish-Ukrainian historians congress opens in Baranów Sandomierski

2 min read
Polish-Ukrainian historians congress opens in Baranów Sandomierski

A three-day Polish-Ukrainian historians congress dedicated to the memory of Polish publicist Juliusz Mieroszewski has opened in the southeastern Polish city of Baranów Sandomierski.

"During the conference, researchers will reflect on and analyze the history of Polish-Ukrainian relations, key stages, turning points and contemporary interpretations," the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINM) said.

The congress aims to deepen understanding of existing historiographical work, identify gaps in research and determine desirable directions for further academic inquiry, the statement said.

Historians are expected to devote significant attention during the sessions to analyzing divergences in interpretations – particularly regarding the most complex and sensitive issues in the history of both nations.

In particular, within nine thematic sessions, conference participants will also examine methodological problems that complicate the objective interpretation of sources.

The congress will bring together more than 100 historians representing various academic centers and research traditions, including Dr. Lukasz Adamski, Oleksandr Alfyorov, Olena Arkusha, Dr. Oleksandr Avramchuk, Dr. Tomasz Bereza, Prof. Jan Jacek Bruski, Ihor Tsependa, Dr. Slawomir Debski, Prof. Andrzej Gil, Prof. Hieronim Grala, Viktor Horobets, Tetiana Hoshko, Prof. Grzegorz Hryciuk, Bohdan Hud, Prof. Maciej Janowski, Maksym Yaremenko, Dr. Lukasz Kaminski, Prof. Ireneusz Kaminski, Oksana Kalishchuk, Prof. Tomasz Kempa, Wojciech Konończuk, Prof. Hennadii Korolov, Prof. Andrzej Korytko, Prof. Pawel Kowal, Prof. Henryk Litwin, Mykola Lytvyn, Prof. Wlodzimierz Medrzecki, Oleksandr Mishchenko, Prof. Grzegorz Motyka, Marian Mudryi, Vitalii Mykhailovsky, Dr. Vitalii Nahirny, Prof. Andrzej Nowak, Prof. Slawomir M. Nowinowski, Prof. Jan Pisuliński, Prof. Karol Polejowski, Oleh Razyhraiev, Andrii Rukkas, Prof. Karol Sanojca, Ostap Sereda, Oleksii Sokyrko, Natalia Starchenko, Prof. Stanislaw Stepień, Prof. Tomasz Stryjek, Sviatoslav Sheremeta, Prof. Miroslaw Szumilo, Prof. Krzysztof Szwagrzyk, Prof. Adam Swiatek, Ihor Teslenko, Volodymyr Viatrovych, Myroslav Voloshchuk, Dr. Mariusz Zajaczkowski, Oleksandr Zaitsev, Prof. Pawel Zmudzki and Prof. Przemyslaw Zurawski vel Grajewski.

As reported, in June 2025 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and leading Ukrainian historians and international affairs experts discussed prospects for the development of Ukrainian-Polish relations and concluded that it was advisable to move sensitive issues from the political sphere to the domain of professional discussions with Polish historian colleagues. In particular, the discussion participants determined it was advisable to propose to Polish partners that the Ukrainian-Polish Historians Forum and Partnership Forum be revived as platforms for constructive dialogue.

Tags: #poland #historians_congress

MORE ABOUT

12:38 29.04.2026
Poland to test new weapons on Ukrainian front

Poland to test new weapons on Ukrainian front

12:23 28.04.2026
Polish court finds former dpty finance minister guilty of xenophobic statements – media

Polish court finds former dpty finance minister guilty of xenophobic statements – media

11:39 28.04.2026
Men stab Ukrainian 14 times in Wroclaw – media

Men stab Ukrainian 14 times in Wroclaw – media

14:59 27.04.2026
Ukraine expects to sign agreement with Poland on joint checkpoint control soon – PM

Ukraine expects to sign agreement with Poland on joint checkpoint control soon – PM

14:21 27.04.2026
Ukraine to help Poland build its own drone army – Tusk

Ukraine to help Poland build its own drone army – Tusk

17:25 13.04.2026
Poland's fertilizer exports to Ukraine increasing due to gas shortages, damage to Ukrainian plants

Poland's fertilizer exports to Ukraine increasing due to gas shortages, damage to Ukrainian plants

20:31 18.03.2026
Polish court approves extradition of Russian archaeologist Butyagin to Ukraine

Polish court approves extradition of Russian archaeologist Butyagin to Ukraine

14:06 12.03.2026
16 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from the Middle East – MFA

16 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from the Middle East – MFA

09:27 04.03.2026
No progress yet on restoring vandalized Ukrainian burials in Poland, but this year should yield different results – Alforov

No progress yet on restoring vandalized Ukrainian burials in Poland, but this year should yield different results – Alforov

20:28 20.02.2026
Poland continues to fund operation of over 29,000 Starlink terminals in Ukraine – Fedorov

Poland continues to fund operation of over 29,000 Starlink terminals in Ukraine – Fedorov

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Kyiv urges intl community to save Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region; over 6,000 people may need humanitarian aid

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Sumy region border resident killed during strike while herding cattle

SBU exposes 3 bloggers who were leaking defense forces positions on social media

Four civilians including a child injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna

Over 190 ha of Chornobyl reserve used for agribusiness – prosecutor's office

Results in Sumy region: 4 killed, 11 injured in enemy strikes – official

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

AD
AD