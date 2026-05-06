Polish-Ukrainian historians congress opens in Baranów Sandomierski

A three-day Polish-Ukrainian historians congress dedicated to the memory of Polish publicist Juliusz Mieroszewski has opened in the southeastern Polish city of Baranów Sandomierski.

"During the conference, researchers will reflect on and analyze the history of Polish-Ukrainian relations, key stages, turning points and contemporary interpretations," the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINM) said.

The congress aims to deepen understanding of existing historiographical work, identify gaps in research and determine desirable directions for further academic inquiry, the statement said.

Historians are expected to devote significant attention during the sessions to analyzing divergences in interpretations – particularly regarding the most complex and sensitive issues in the history of both nations.

In particular, within nine thematic sessions, conference participants will also examine methodological problems that complicate the objective interpretation of sources.

The congress will bring together more than 100 historians representing various academic centers and research traditions, including Dr. Lukasz Adamski, Oleksandr Alfyorov, Olena Arkusha, Dr. Oleksandr Avramchuk, Dr. Tomasz Bereza, Prof. Jan Jacek Bruski, Ihor Tsependa, Dr. Slawomir Debski, Prof. Andrzej Gil, Prof. Hieronim Grala, Viktor Horobets, Tetiana Hoshko, Prof. Grzegorz Hryciuk, Bohdan Hud, Prof. Maciej Janowski, Maksym Yaremenko, Dr. Lukasz Kaminski, Prof. Ireneusz Kaminski, Oksana Kalishchuk, Prof. Tomasz Kempa, Wojciech Konończuk, Prof. Hennadii Korolov, Prof. Andrzej Korytko, Prof. Pawel Kowal, Prof. Henryk Litwin, Mykola Lytvyn, Prof. Wlodzimierz Medrzecki, Oleksandr Mishchenko, Prof. Grzegorz Motyka, Marian Mudryi, Vitalii Mykhailovsky, Dr. Vitalii Nahirny, Prof. Andrzej Nowak, Prof. Slawomir M. Nowinowski, Prof. Jan Pisuliński, Prof. Karol Polejowski, Oleh Razyhraiev, Andrii Rukkas, Prof. Karol Sanojca, Ostap Sereda, Oleksii Sokyrko, Natalia Starchenko, Prof. Stanislaw Stepień, Prof. Tomasz Stryjek, Sviatoslav Sheremeta, Prof. Miroslaw Szumilo, Prof. Krzysztof Szwagrzyk, Prof. Adam Swiatek, Ihor Teslenko, Volodymyr Viatrovych, Myroslav Voloshchuk, Dr. Mariusz Zajaczkowski, Oleksandr Zaitsev, Prof. Pawel Zmudzki and Prof. Przemyslaw Zurawski vel Grajewski.

As reported, in June 2025 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and leading Ukrainian historians and international affairs experts discussed prospects for the development of Ukrainian-Polish relations and concluded that it was advisable to move sensitive issues from the political sphere to the domain of professional discussions with Polish historian colleagues. In particular, the discussion participants determined it was advisable to propose to Polish partners that the Ukrainian-Polish Historians Forum and Partnership Forum be revived as platforms for constructive dialogue.