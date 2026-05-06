Head of Zhytomyr regional TRC detained for extorting money from businessman to exempt his employees from conscription – SBU

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained the head of the Zhytomyr regional territorial recruitment and social support center (TRC), who was extorting money from a regional businessman in exchange for not mobilizing his employees.

"As the investigation established, the official set up a mechanism for systematically receiving unlawful benefit from the owner of a local company. In exchange for the bribes received, he promised the businessman not to carry out mobilization measures against his subordinate employees of conscription age," the SBU said on Telegram.

After receiving the money, the suspect would take from the businessman lists of company personnel who were to be "reserved" from checks by TRC mobile groups and law enforcement officers, as well as at checkpoint crossings, the security service said.

SBU officers documented the official’s crimes in stages and detained him red-handed after receiving a new bribe amount from the "client."

Security Service investigators served the detainee with a suspicion notice under part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official).

The question of selecting a preventive measure is being resolved. The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The comprehensive operation was conducted under the procedural supervision of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.