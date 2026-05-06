Russia violated Ukraine-initiated ceasefire. Russia's fake May 9 ceasefire calls have nothing to do with diplomacy – Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Russia violated the ceasefire initiated by Ukraine at midnight between May 5 and 6. This shows that Russia rejects peace, and its fake calls for a ceasefire on May 9 have nothing to do with diplomacy, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

On social network X, the minister stressed that Russian attacks using 108 drones and three missiles continued throughout the night, including morning strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhia.

"Moscow once again ignored a realistic and fair call to end hostilities, supported by other states and international organisations. This shows that Russia rejects peace and its fake calls for a ceasefire on May 9th have nothing to do with diplomacy. Putin only cares about military parades, not human lives," Sybiha wrote.

He stressed that this position requires strong and enhanced pressure on the Russian regime, including new rounds of sanctions, isolation, accountability for Russian crimes and enhanced support for Ukraine in all areas.