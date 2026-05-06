Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistics and drones: 89 of 108 UAVs shot down – Air Force

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

The defense forces eliminated 89 of 108 enemy drones, however hits by ballistic missiles and nine strike drones were recorded at eight locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed, Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drones in the north and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, overnight on May 6 (from 18:00 on May 5), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region, one Kh-31 guided air missile from Kursk region airspace, and 108 strike drones of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas types and Parodia decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk and Millerovo in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

Meanwhile, hits by two ballistic missiles, one guided air missile and nine strike drones were recorded at eight locations, and wreckage of downed drones fell at one location.