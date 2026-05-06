Wounded toll from enemy attack on Dnipro rises to 19 – official

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA/29254

The number of casualties from the enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to 19, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"Enterprises were damaged in the attack on Dnipro. Four people were killed. Another 19 were wounded. Four men aged 23, 33, 44 and 52 are in hospital in serious condition," the Telegram statement said Wednesday morning.

Another 13 people were hospitalized in moderate condition, with the remaining casualties to receive outpatient treatment, he said.

Hanzha also noted that over the past day the enemy attacked four districts of the region more than 30 times with a missile, aerial bomb, artillery and drones.