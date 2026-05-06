Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:14 06.05.2026

Casualty toll from attack on Zaporizhia rises to 43 people aged 20 to 66

1 min read
Casualty toll from attack on Zaporizhia rises to 43 people aged 20 to 66
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The number of casualties from yesterday’s enemy attack on Zaporizhia has risen to 43, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov said.

According to him, 43 people aged 20 to 66 have already sought medical assistance, of whom 18 have been hospitalized: "18 people are in hospitals, including four in serious condition - the number of casualties from yesterday’s enemy attack on Zaporizhia continues to grow."

According to Fedorov, the condition of four casualties is assessed by doctors as serious, with another 14 in moderate condition.

It was previously reported that the death toll from the enemy air strike on Zaporizhia had risen to 12.

Tags: #casualties #zaporizhia

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