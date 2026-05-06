Defense forces repel 155 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

155 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its operational update as of 22:00 Tuesday.

"The enemy carried out one missile strike employing 11 missiles, and 40 air strikes, dropping 141 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it employed 6,023 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,606 shellings of settlements and our troops’ positions," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the hottest situation today was on the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, where the aggressor carried out 34 and 18 assault and offensive actions respectively.