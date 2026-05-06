Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:05 06.05.2026

27 people killed, over 120 wounded in enemy Russian strikes over past day – Klymenko

1 min read
27 people killed, over 120 wounded in enemy Russian strikes over past day – Klymenko
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

27 people were killed and at least 120 more wounded in Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory over the past day, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"As of now, 27 people have been killed and at least 120 wounded as a result of today’s Russian strikes on the country. In Zaporizhia alone, Russians killed 12 civilians at once with aerial bombs. As a result of an evening strike on Dnipro, 4 people were killed and 16 wounded," the Telegram statement said.

He noted that Russian strikes targeted civilian infrastructure, including city streets, food warehouses, apartment buildings, post offices and State Emergency Service units. Energy infrastructure and railways were also attacked, and in Poltava and Kherson regions targeted strikes on rescuers and medics were recorded.

According to the minister, fire units, robotic equipment, explosives technicians, dog handlers, investigators and psychologists were involved in dealing with the aftermath, with work continuing despite air raid alerts and the threat of repeated attacks.

He separately reported on the extinguishing of a large-scale forest fire in Zakarpattia, involving a firefighting aircraft, with consolidated units from several regions also planned to be deployed.

Tags: #russian_shelling #killed #wounded

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