Number of injured in Kramatorsk rises to 12 – administration

The number of people injured in an airstrike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has risen to 12, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"The number of casualties in Kramatorsk has risen to five killed and 12 injured," he said on Telegram.

The five fatalities were earlier reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the regional administration, in addition to residential buildings, four administrative buildings were also damaged.

"The rescue operation is ongoing. If there are significant updates, I will report additionally," Filashkin said in the post.