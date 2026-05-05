One killed, 13 injured in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – Lukashuk

The Russians carried out 82 attacks on settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region during the day, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk has said.

"The enemy continuously pounded Nikopol district throughout the day and also struck Kryvy Rih district," he said on his Telegram channel.

In Nikopol district, one person was killed and another 13 people were injured as a result of the strikes. A 56-year-old man is in serious condition.

"The occupiers struck the district center, Pokrovska rural, Chervonohryhorivska, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities with drones and artillery. Fires broke out. Four private houses, a lyceum, a hair salon, two shops, a medical facility, two ambulances, industrial and agricultural enterprises, a car, minibuses and infrastructure were damaged," Lukashuk added.

In Kryvy Rih district, the Russians struck the Zelenodolska community with an FPV drone. A post office was damaged.