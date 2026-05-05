Zelenskyy thanks UK for new sanctions package against Russia

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the United Kingdom for a new sanctions package targeting 35 individuals and legal entities linked to Russian drone production and the recruitment of foreign citizens to manufacture UAVs and take part in the war against Ukraine.

"Although it is now difficult to get news in Moscow because of constant internet outages, they still feel what they are losing every day. Just the day before yesterday in Yerevan, we talked about further sanctions steps by partners that are needed together with our long-range sanctions, and now we have Britain's sanctions step – a serious step," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He said the Russians had fraudulently sent citizens from North African and Middle Eastern countries to the front.

"Our intelligence services have been studying this issue for a long time, so this month there will be new decisions in this area and further sanctions steps from Britain. Thank you, Britain! Russia must feel that the war has to be ended," the president said.