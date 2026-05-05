Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:41 05.05.2026

Twelve people now known killed in Zaporizhia shelling – administration

1 min read
Twelve people now known killed in Zaporizhia shelling – administration
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The number of people killed as a result of an airstrike on Zaporizhia has risen to 12, Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Unfortunately, the number of those killed in the enemy attack has increased. The Russians took the lives of 12 people," he said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the State Emergency Service, an injured person whom rescuers pulled from under the rubble died in hospital. Rescuers extinguished all fires at the impact sites. SES psychologists provided assistance to 38 people, including six children and two people with limited mobility.

All emergency services are working at the scenes. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.

Tags: #zaporizhia #attack

MORE ABOUT

11:35 06.05.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross provided assistance after Russian strikes in Dnipro, Sumy and Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross provided assistance after Russian strikes in Dnipro, Sumy and Zaporizhia

09:14 06.05.2026
Casualty toll from attack on Zaporizhia rises to 43 people aged 20 to 66

Casualty toll from attack on Zaporizhia rises to 43 people aged 20 to 66

20:40 05.05.2026
Twenty injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia

Twenty injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia

11:04 30.04.2026
Russia strikes Dnipro, 1 killed – official

Russia strikes Dnipro, 1 killed – official

09:14 30.04.2026
Casualty toll from massive overnight attack on Odesa rises to 16, 2 in serious condition

Casualty toll from massive overnight attack on Odesa rises to 16, 2 in serious condition

17:59 28.04.2026
URCS volunteers work at scene of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

URCS volunteers work at scene of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

17:31 28.04.2026
Over 10 vehicles damaged in drone attack on Kyiv, two injured – National Police

Over 10 vehicles damaged in drone attack on Kyiv, two injured – National Police

11:39 28.04.2026
Men stab Ukrainian 14 times in Wroclaw – media

Men stab Ukrainian 14 times in Wroclaw – media

09:11 27.04.2026
Ten people reported injured in massive overnight drone attack on Odesa in updated figures

Ten people reported injured in massive overnight drone attack on Odesa in updated figures

09:06 27.04.2026
One person killed in enemy attacks in Zaporizhia region – official

One person killed in enemy attacks in Zaporizhia region – official

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Kyiv urges intl community to save Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region; over 6,000 people may need humanitarian aid

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Sumy region border resident killed during strike while herding cattle

SBU exposes 3 bloggers who were leaking defense forces positions on social media

Four civilians including a child injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna

Over 190 ha of Chornobyl reserve used for agribusiness – prosecutor's office

Results in Sumy region: 4 killed, 11 injured in enemy strikes – official

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

AD
AD