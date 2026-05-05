Twelve people now known killed in Zaporizhia shelling – administration

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The number of people killed as a result of an airstrike on Zaporizhia has risen to 12, Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Unfortunately, the number of those killed in the enemy attack has increased. The Russians took the lives of 12 people," he said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the State Emergency Service, an injured person whom rescuers pulled from under the rubble died in hospital. Rescuers extinguished all fires at the impact sites. SES psychologists provided assistance to 38 people, including six children and two people with limited mobility.

All emergency services are working at the scenes. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.