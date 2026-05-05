April frosts in Ukraine damage blossoms of apricots, peaches, winter crops unaffected – weather center

April frosts in Ukraine led to damage and shedding of blossoms of apricots, peaches, sweet cherries, pears, and sour cherries, but did not have a critical impact on the condition of winter crops, the Ukrainian Weather Center reported.

"Prolonged intense frosts were unfavorable for the flowering of fruit crops and perennial plantings. In stone fruit crops, prolonged temperature drops caused blackening and shedding of blossoms," meteorologists said.

According to specialists, Arctic air masses prevailed over Ukraine throughout April, resulting in cold weather. A stable transition of the average daily temperature above +10°C did not occur by the end of the month, with a lag of 1.5–2 weeks behind long-term average terms.

Agrometeorological conditions for the rooting and vegetation of winter crops remained generally favorable, as their frost resistance exceeded the recorded temperature levels. Frosts had virtually no impact on winter crops and early spring crops, which by the end of April were in the phase of emerging crops. Only in some areas was slight yellowing of wheat and barley leaves observed due to low temperatures.

At the same time, frequent frosts led to cooling of deeper soil layers: at depths of 5 and 10 cm, temperatures in some places did not exceed +7…+10°C. In regions with precipitation deficits, upper soil layers were assessed as slightly moist or dry, complicating the sowing of late heat-loving crops.

The Weather Center said that due to predominantly moderate temperature conditions in spring, drought phenomena developed gradually. This made it possible to maintain productive soil moisture, especially in deeper layers, at sufficient and optimal levels through the end of the month.