Five people killed in Kramatorsk, rescue operation ongoing – Zelenskyy

The number of people killed as a result of the strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has risen to five, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"They struck directly at the city center, at people. As of now, at least five people are known to have been injured and five killed. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase," the president said on Telegram.

As reported, the Russians dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the city center.

Earlier, three fatalities and five injured people were reported.