Budanov proposes creating single center to recruit foreigners for military service

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukraine needs to create a single coordination center covering all stages of recruiting foreigners for military service, from selection and transportation to training and provision, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"Ukraine needs to create a single coordination center for recruiting foreigners for military service. This should be a structural unit that must cover all stages: from search, selection and transportation to training, provision and other needs of foreign citizens," Budanov said during a meeting with representatives of the Defense Forces and MPs on attracting foreigners and stateless persons to contract military service.

He said recruitment, assessment of suitability and training of contract soldiers from other countries are currently carried out by different structures, which complicates the system of control, coordination of needs and provision of servicemen.

The meeting participants agreed to work during May on creating the relevant structural unit within the Ministry of Defense, present a program for developing the recruitment system for foreigners and stateless persons, and develop proposals for legislative regulation of problematic issues. The new unit is to support servicemen throughout their entire period of service.