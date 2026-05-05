Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:48 05.05.2026

Russians drop three aerial bombs on Kramatorsk, three killed, five injured – administration

1 min read
Russians drop three aerial bombs on Kramatorsk, three killed, five injured – administration
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Russian occupiers dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the center of Kramatorsk at around 17:00 on Tuesday, May 5, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"Unfortunately, there are at least three killed and five injured – this is the information as of 17:50. Police and State Emergency Service units, municipal and medical services are working at the scene," Filashkin said on Telegram.

Qualified medical assistance is being provided to the injured, he said. Residential buildings are being inspected for dead and injured people.

Tags: #bombs #kramatorsk

MORE ABOUT

20:17 05.05.2026
Number of injured in Kramatorsk rises to 12 – administration

Number of injured in Kramatorsk rises to 12 – administration

19:11 05.05.2026
Five people killed in Kramatorsk, rescue operation ongoing – Zelenskyy

Five people killed in Kramatorsk, rescue operation ongoing – Zelenskyy

18:38 30.04.2026
Occupiers attack fuel station in Kramatorsk – service

Occupiers attack fuel station in Kramatorsk – service

14:32 07.04.2026
Russian bombing of Kherson region wounds 5 people, including 2 children – prosecutor's office

Russian bombing of Kherson region wounds 5 people, including 2 children – prosecutor's office

16:00 01.04.2026
Supreme Court upholds life sentence for spotter of missile strike on cafe in Kramatorsk

Supreme Court upholds life sentence for spotter of missile strike on cafe in Kramatorsk

19:57 02.03.2026
Kramatorsk comes under fire, killing three people – authorities

Kramatorsk comes under fire, killing three people – authorities

15:15 02.12.2025
Russian drone attack kills 2 in Kramatorsk, rescue ops complete

Russian drone attack kills 2 in Kramatorsk, rescue ops complete

14:03 10.11.2025
Russia bombs Ukrainian energy sector to stop long-range weapons from being delivered to Ukraine - Yatsenyuk

Russia bombs Ukrainian energy sector to stop long-range weapons from being delivered to Ukraine - Yatsenyuk

18:20 28.10.2025
Russian drones damage 3 wind turbines at Kramatorsk wind farm – head of Ukrainian Wind Energy Association

Russian drones damage 3 wind turbines at Kramatorsk wind farm – head of Ukrainian Wind Energy Association

14:53 24.10.2025
Russians use smart bombs for first time in Odesa region – military administration

Russians use smart bombs for first time in Odesa region – military administration

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Kyiv urges intl community to save Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region; over 6,000 people may need humanitarian aid

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Sumy region border resident killed during strike while herding cattle

SBU exposes 3 bloggers who were leaking defense forces positions on social media

Four civilians including a child injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna

Over 190 ha of Chornobyl reserve used for agribusiness – prosecutor's office

Results in Sumy region: 4 killed, 11 injured in enemy strikes – official

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

AD
AD