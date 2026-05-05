Russians drop three aerial bombs on Kramatorsk, three killed, five injured – administration

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Russian occupiers dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the center of Kramatorsk at around 17:00 on Tuesday, May 5, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"Unfortunately, there are at least three killed and five injured – this is the information as of 17:50. Police and State Emergency Service units, municipal and medical services are working at the scene," Filashkin said on Telegram.

Qualified medical assistance is being provided to the injured, he said. Residential buildings are being inspected for dead and injured people.