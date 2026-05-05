Interfax-Ukraine
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18:45 05.05.2026

Election process can start no earlier than six months after war ends – Korniyenko

1 min read
Election process can start no earlier than six months after war ends – Korniyenko

The election process cannot begin earlier than six months after a guaranteed peace is established, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and head of the working group preparing legislative initiatives on elections during a special or post-war period Oleksandr Korniyenko believes.

"Once again, the working group stated that it is impossible to hold elections during martial law, during the open phase of the war, as well as during periods of short-term so-called ceasefires. According to the agreement of factions and groups on elections, all the work of the working group and the CEC [Central Election Commission], and common sense regarding presidential, parliamentary and local elections, it is impossible to engage in electoral procedures earlier than six months after the establishment of a just, guaranteed and secured peace," Korniyenko told Interfax-Ukraine after a meeting of the working group on Tuesday.

According to Korniyenko, an unguaranteed ceasefire poses a major danger to Ukraine, to democracy and to elections in particular. It creates opportunities for Russia to manipulate the situation and resume attacks.

"We all understand that such risks will again slow down electoral processes," Korniyenko said.

He said the working group continues to work on developing legislation on post-war elections.

Tags: #election #korniyenko

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