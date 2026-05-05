If ceasefire announced by Ukrainian president is mutual, it will be extended – Budanov

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

If the ceasefire announced by Ukraine is mutual, it may be extended, while Ukraine is monitoring every move of the enemy, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"The ceasefire introduced by Ukraine shows our genuine desire for peace. Not tied to any dates for the sake of imposing ideological dogmas, but for the sake of saving human lives and restoring security. If the ceasefire announced by the president is mutual, we will extend it. And this will give us, albeit a small one, hope for establishing a lasting peace," Budanov said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The head of the President's Office said that "with this step, the president of Ukraine has proven to the whole world his commitment to peace."

"The next step is up to Russia. Is Moscow ready to prove that human life has at least some value for them? We are closely monitoring every move of the enemy and are ready for any development," Budanov said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a silence regime starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5-6 and promised a mirror response in case it is violated.