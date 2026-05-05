Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:23 05.05.2026

No Russia strike units currently on Belarusian territory – Border Service

2 min read
No Russia strike units currently on Belarusian territory – Border Service

There are currently no large Russia forces or strike units on the territory of Belarus, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

The spokesperson explained that Russia is not maintaining significant forces in Belarus at this time. "This may involve certain logistics units remaining on Belarusian territory, or those servicing aircraft and assisting in the collection of intelligence. That is, there are no strike units—infantry, motorized infantry, or others—on the territory of Belarus," Demchenko said.

Speaking on the national telethon on Tuesday, the Border Service's spokesperson also noted that border guards did not record helicopter attacks from Belarus during the recent strike. "Of course, certain targets were recorded on Belarusian territory using technical surveillance means. A balloon carrying repeaters to amplify signals for Russia aerial weapons, which the enemy was launching at that time, was indeed detected," Demchenko added.

He also confirmed that Ukraine continues to observe the development of infrastructure deep within Belarusian territory. "At one time, Belarus announced the creation of the Southern Operational Command specifically in the direction of the border with Ukraine. Therefore, training grounds are being equipped. These are all risks that this direction poses for Ukraine. We must be ready for any development of the situation, even though there are currently no large numbers of Russia forces or units in Belarus," the agency stated.

Demchenko emphasized that while Russia could deploy additional forces to Belarus, it is not currently maintaining large forces there. He added that provocations along the border with Belarus cannot be ruled out. Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported in a video address that specific activity from the Belarusian side had been recorded on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Tags: #belarus #border_service

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