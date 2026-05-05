Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:55 05.05.2026

Ukraine strikes cause over $300 mln in damage to Tuapse refinery and port – General Staff

1 min read
Ukraine strikes cause over $300 mln in damage to Tuapse refinery and port – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that comprehensive strikes by the Defense Forces on the port and oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai (Russia), caused damage exceeding $300 million.

"It is estimated that the comprehensive engagement by units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in April and on May 1 resulted in damage to the Tuapse port infrastructure and the Tuapse refinery amounting to more than $300 million," the Genstaff said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

As previously reported, the Defense Forces struck the port and refinery in Tuapse four times during April and on May 1.

Tags: #general_staff #tuapse

MORE ABOUT

09:00 07.05.2026
Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

08:58 07.05.2026
120 combat engagements recorded at front over past day – General Staff

120 combat engagements recorded at front over past day – General Staff

14:35 05.05.2026
Ukraine hits VNIIR-Progress plant, Kirishisky refinery, and several other enemy objects hit – General Staff

Ukraine hits VNIIR-Progress plant, Kirishisky refinery, and several other enemy objects hit – General Staff

19:55 04.05.2026
AFU General Staff: UAV, ammo, fuel depots, enemy air defense facilities hit in occupied territories

AFU General Staff: UAV, ammo, fuel depots, enemy air defense facilities hit in occupied territories

09:09 04.05.2026
General Staff records 148 combat engagements over past day

General Staff records 148 combat engagements over past day

15:37 01.05.2026
SBU together with Defense Forces strike Tuapse port oil terminal again – official

SBU together with Defense Forces strike Tuapse port oil terminal again – official

20:24 29.04.2026
AFU General Staff: Air defense elements, ammo depot, oil depot, enemy UAV control points hit

AFU General Staff: Air defense elements, ammo depot, oil depot, enemy UAV control points hit

15:25 29.04.2026
USF units strike Tuapse refinery for third time in a month

USF units strike Tuapse refinery for third time in a month

11:48 29.04.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to increase ranges of 'long-range sanctions'

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to increase ranges of 'long-range sanctions'

12:34 28.04.2026
Ukrainian drones strike refinery in Russia's Tuapse for 3rd time in month – USF

Ukrainian drones strike refinery in Russia's Tuapse for 3rd time in month – USF

HOT NEWS

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Kyiv urges intl community to save Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region; over 6,000 people may need humanitarian aid

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories

LATEST

Four civilians including a child injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna

Over 190 ha of Chornobyl reserve used for agribusiness – prosecutor's office

Results in Sumy region: 4 killed, 11 injured in enemy strikes – official

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Karate tournament in support of Intelligence Agency units held in Kyiv

Ukrainian, Georgian FMs note constructive dialogue, mutual interest in normalizing relations

Council of EU adopts decision allowing EU to become founding member of Special Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression against Ukraine

AD
AD