Ukraine strikes cause over $300 mln in damage to Tuapse refinery and port – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that comprehensive strikes by the Defense Forces on the port and oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai (Russia), caused damage exceeding $300 million.

"It is estimated that the comprehensive engagement by units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in April and on May 1 resulted in damage to the Tuapse port infrastructure and the Tuapse refinery amounting to more than $300 million," the Genstaff said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

As previously reported, the Defense Forces struck the port and refinery in Tuapse four times during April and on May 1.