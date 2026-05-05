Vessel ASOMATOS permitted to unload stolen Ukrainian wheat in Egypt despite Kyiv's position – Sybiha

Despite an official request from Ukraine, the Egyptian port of Abu Qir permitted the vessel ASOMATOS to unload 26,900 tonnes of stolen Ukrainian wheat, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported. Writing on the social network X, the Minister noted that this marks the fourth instance of Russia laundering stolen Ukrainian grain through Egyptian ports since April, occurring despite repeated warnings.

The ASOMATOS was allowed to discharge its cargo even though Ukraine’s Prosecutor General had sent an official request for legal assistance to the Egyptian Ministry of Justice four days prior. The request concerned the illegal cargo exported by the sanctioned entity Agro-Fregat via occupied Crimea and provided all necessary data and legal grounds for the seizure of both the vessel and its grain.

Minister Sybiha expressed disappointment, stating that Ukraine has served as a reliable guarantor of Egypt's food security for many years and questioned why Egyptian partners continue to accept stolen grain. He reminded Egypt and other nations of Ukraine’s history of genocide through famine and emphasized that Moscow's current actions evoke the worst historical memories. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Egypt to adhere to international law and bilateral principles, asserting that stolen goods from occupied territories must be confiscated rather than accepted, as such actions constitute complicity that fuels further Russia aggression.