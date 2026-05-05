Ukraine hits VNIIR-Progress plant, Kirishisky refinery, and several other enemy objects hit – General Staff

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported strikes against the VNIIR-Progress military-industrial plant and the Kirishisky oil refinery on the territory of Russia, along with several other enemy objects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

On the night of May 5, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic, Russia. The VNIIR-Progress plant produces GNSS receivers and antennas for GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo satellite systems. This includes Kometa adaptive antenna arrays used in Shahed-type kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, unified gliding and correction modules (UMPC) for aerial bombs, and other high-precision weaponry that Russia regularly uses to attack Ukraine.

According to military information, infrastructure at the Kirishisky refinery in the Leningrad region of Russia was also hit, resulting in a fire at the facility. The full extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

Additionally, over the past day, the Defense Forces successfully struck a field fuel and lubricants depot near Vedmezhe in the occupied Luhansk region, a command and observation post in Smile, and a Kasta radar station in Yelyseivka in the Zaporizhia region, as well as a logistics warehouse on the outskirts of Donetsk. Losses suffered by Russia are being clarified.