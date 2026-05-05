Quota for reservation of up to 50% of conscripts in the civil service is fully exhausted everywhere – NACS Head Aliushyna

Nataliia Aliushyna, head of the National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service. Kyiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2026 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Nataliia Aliushyna, Head of the National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service (NACS), stated that a primary cause of the staffing deficit in the civil service is the 50% limit on the reservation of conscripts. There are currently 30,600 vacancies in the civil service that remain unfilled for various reasons, including salary fund savings and the inability to find suitable specialists. Aliushyna noted that potential employees frequently inquire about reservations, and the lack of such availability significantly reduces interest in these positions.

The 50% reservation quota for conscripts in the civil service has been fully exhausted across all departments. Aliushyna highlighted this as a significant problem, particularly in technical fields like IT and cybersecurity. She pointed out that state resources face aggressive cyberattacks daily—up to 20 attacks per day on NACS resources alone—making the loss of information security specialists particularly problematic.

When asked about the necessity of increasing the reservation quota to 75% or 100%, Aliushyna described the situation as a dilemma, noting that while people are needed to maintain the civil service, they are equally essential at the front. She stated that the system is barely managing within the current 50% limit, and providing a reservation to one individual often requires taking it away from another, which she characterized as a deeply painful issue.

The full text of the interview with Aliushyna will be published on the Interfax-Ukraine agency website at www.interfax.com.ua.