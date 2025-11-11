General Staff records 170 combat clashes in past 24 hours

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded 170 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. This was reported on Telegram in an operational update on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 36 airstrikes, used three missiles, and dropped 77 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,231 attacks, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,286 kamikaze drones," the General Staff reported.