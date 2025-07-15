Law enforcement officers lack accountability mechanism for driving cars with loud exhaust systems

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Kyiv authorities complained that law enforcement agencies lack an effective mechanism for holding accountable those driving vehicles that use a "direct-current" exhaust gas system and other exhaust systems that do not have a muffler.

"The Kyiv City Council adopted a decision dated 06/23/2022 No. 4745/4786 "On restrictions on the movement of certain vehicles in the territory of the city of Kyiv." By the said decision, the movement of vehicles that use a "direct-current" exhaust gas system and other exhaust systems that do not have a muffler is recognized as violating the rights and legitimate interests of residents of the city of Kyiv, has a negative impact on their psycho-emotional state and requires a ban until the termination or cancellation of the legal regime of martial law throughout Ukraine," Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said in his response to the petition.

It is noted that at the same time, it was also decided to appeal to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the city of Kyiv with a request during the period of martial law to take measures aimed at identifying cases of movement of vehicles using "direct current" and other exhaust systems without a muffler on the territory of Kyiv, and to take the necessary response actions.

"However, repeated appeals to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the city of Kyiv and the Patrol Police Department in the city of Kyiv of the Patrol Police Department have shown that law enforcement agencies do not have an effective mechanism for holding accountable for relevant offenses until the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopts the necessary legislative changes," the city hall said.

In view of the above, the response states that the Kyiv City Council and the Kyiv City State Administration have exhausted all possible measures within the scope of the granted powers to address issues related to responding to cases of vehicles using "direct current" and other exhaust systems without a noise absorber.

Thus, the petition was rejected.

As reported, on June 24, another petition on the Kyiv City Council website calling for limiting the volume of vehicle exhaust systems in the capital gained the necessary number of votes for consideration.