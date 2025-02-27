Facts

16:57 27.02.2025

Another 100 communities to open Resilience Centers in 2025

In 2025, another 100 territorial communities will be able to open Resilience Centers, the Ministry of Social Policy reports.

"From March 3 to March 12, communities can apply for selection by the Ministry of Social Policy and create a Resilience Center in their territorial community - a safe and accessible space where people receive psychosocial support," the ministry said.

It is noted that each resident of the communities that join the project will have access to professional support from psychologists and social specialists at the Resilience Center, and the Center will also become an important part of the local social infrastructure, where volunteer initiatives will be developed to strengthen the community.

As reported, today Resilience Centers operate in more than 200 communities in 23 regions of Ukraine.

