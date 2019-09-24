Business Women Day: A Conference of Ukrainian Business Women in Kyiv

On 12 October, a large-scale Conference Business Women Day (https://bit.ly/2kOzPRq) will be held in Kyiv. The event will take place in Mercure Congress Centre.

21st century is the century of birth of the new Woman, organizers of the Conference proclaim. She successfully combines work, home, business, creativity, family responsibilities and much more, while not forgetting about her own health and she looks wonderful.

How can you combine incompatible? What to begin with if you decided to start your own business? What are the right steps in building your own business? The answers to these and many other questions await the participants of the Business Women Day Conference.

The Conference will gather together owners and founders of businesses, TOP managers, representatives of various professions and businesses, bloggers. Successful business women, well-known in Ukraine and abroad, will share their personal stories, interesting cases, life hacks. The networking at the Conference may largely contribute to the success of the participants’ business projects.

The speakers at the Conference will include:

MASHA EFROSININA – TV presenter, Honorary Ambassador of the United Nations Population Fund on Family Violence and Gender Equality, member of the Board of the Charitable Foundation “Your Support”, co-organizer and ideological inspirer of Charity Weekend, blogger. 1.2 million people subscribed to her Instagram. Her YouTube channel has more than 145 thousand subscribers.

MARINA AVDEEVA – managing shareholder of the “Arsenal Insurance” company. Marina is in the TOP-100 of the most successful business women in Ukraine. She earned her first million at 27. For 3 years, she succeeded in creating a market leader with a capitalization of 30 million from a small regional company.

YAROSLAVA GRES – CEO of GresTodorchuk PR, public figure, journalist, blogger, one of the TOP-100 of the most influential women in Ukraine. Yaroslava is recognized as Woman of the Year by Cosmopolitan Awards (ActBeautiful), Elle Beauty Awards (Social Impact), Guerlain Inspiration Awards & MarieClaire (Charity).

The Business Women Day Conference aims at bringing together business women who are passionate about their businesses, who wish to achieve success in life and help Ukraine build the prosperous future.

The organizer of the Business Women Day Conference is the educational company PRIZMA.

For more information please contact: www.bizwomanday.com

Interfax-Ukraine is a media partner of BUSINESS WOMAN DAY - the main and largest women's business conference in Ukraine!