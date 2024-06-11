Economy

19:13 11.06.2024

Ukraine asks to increase imports of electricity from Europe to 2.3 GW – official

Ukraine appeals to European partners with a request to maximally facilitate the increase in electricity imports to 2.3 GW from 1.7 GW today, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko

“We need a political and technical solution to increase electricity imports to 2.3 GW,” she said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2024) in Berlin on Tuesday.

Svyrydenko noted that the energy issue would be the main topic during these two days of the conference, since Russia has already destroyed half of Ukraine's generating capacity, or about 9 GW, which is enough to provide electricity to 11 million German citizens.

In addition to import growth, three other priorities in this area are rapid recovery where physically possible, adding up to 1 GW of capacity this year and another 4 GW over the next two years, and credit facilities, she said.

“We urgently need equipment from your decommissioned power plants and direct financial support,” she said.

She added that European, especially German, companies are the world's technology leaders in this area, and the first contracts will be signed at this conference, but more active participation of international financial institutions and expert credit agencies around the world is required.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the second key task is to ensure reliable air defense.

“We see a direct dependence of the development of economic recovery on the quality of air defense. Thanks to the protection of our ports, we were able to increase the volume of exports to 13 million tonnes of cargo (per month). This is practically the pre-war level,” the official explained.

