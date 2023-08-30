Ukraine, Norway agree on 'transport visa-free' regime

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure (the Ministry of Restoration) has signed a protocol with the Norwegian Ministry of Transport on a “transport visa-free regime,” which will allow cargo transportation without permits.

"Previously, Ukrainian cargo carriers, regardless of the environmental class of vehicles, could travel to Norway only with a permit. Now, for trucks of the Euro-5 standard and above, permission less travel is introduced," Deputy Minister of Restoration Serhiy Derkach said.

The simplified regime comes into effect on September 1 and will apply to both bilateral and transit traffic.

It is specified that this liberalization of freight traffic was introduced at least until June 30, 2024.

As for vehicles of a low class of environmental friendliness, then, as the Ministry of Restoration notes, during the meeting it was possible to agree on permits for the next year.

"Ukrainian carriers will be able to obtain 250 universal permits and 50 from/to third countries," the report says.

Carriers of Ukraine since last year have the opportunity to work in the same "transport visa-free" with the EU countries. In June 2023, Ukraine agreed on the same road freight transport regime with North Macedonia.