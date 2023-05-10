NBU urges WayForPay to focus on docs for relicensing instead of criticizing regulator

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) calls on WayForPay (FC WayForPay LLC), which in 2022 occupied about 2% of the Ukrainian market of payment services in terms of transaction volume, to focus on preparing documents for obtaining a new license and promptly resuming the limited May 1 customer service instead of unfounded criticism of the regulator.

"Unfortunately, we are witnessing the irresponsible behavior of the company's management, which is trying, through unfounded statements, to accuse the regulator of the impossibility of obtaining a license that directly depends on the timeliness and quality of the submitted package of documents," the NBU press service said in a letter provided to Interfax-Ukraine.

The National Bank said WayForPay, like other non-banking institutions wishing to work in the payment market of Ukraine, must go through a procedure defined by law – to properly prepare a package of documents, including taking into account the comments provided by the regulator.

The NBU said that from May 1, 2023, according to the law On payment services put into effect on August 1, 2022, only non-banking institutions that have received new licenses and have been included in the Payment infrastructure register are entitled to provide financial payment services.

"The law defines the date (May 1, 2023), after which the license becomes invalid, and the NBU does not have the authority to extend its validity and the operation of the market participant until the comments are removed and a new license is obtained. The operation without a license is illegal," the NBU press service said.

The National Bank said some 22 companies – participants in the payment market with a total share in terms of transaction volume of over 80%, which had previous NBU licenses to transfer funds in national currency without opening accounts, were able to obtain licenses on time, and the European Business Association (EBA) and the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs expressed their public support for these actions.

In this regard, the NBU urges WayForPay, if possible, to explain in its public communications the reasons that led to the inability to provide the regulator with a complete and well-formed package of documents. "After all, this is the fourth time the company has received significant comments on it, some of them repeatedly," the regulator said.

As stated in the commentary, the applicant's inability to confirm the property status, the presence of violations on financial monitoring and unfulfilled enforcement measures, the inconsistency of the applicant and the submitted package of documents with the requirements of the law and acts of the NBU is the basis for making a decision to refuse to issue a license and include it in the register.

"We note that a decision on WayForPay has not yet been made due to the fact that all the packages of documents previously provided by the company were incomplete and did not meet the requirements of the National Bank's regulatory legal acts," the regulator said.

According to the bank, the company submitted the latest documents to the National Bank late – during the period from April 26 to May 5, 2023 inclusive, however, on May 5, the NBU sent a corresponding letter to WayForPay with comments on these documents. They concerned the conditions and procedure for the provision of financial payment services, issues of internal audit and consumer protection, the financial and property condition of the participants, which the company has to remove.