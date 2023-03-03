Economy

20:34 03.03.2023

USAID invests $44 mln in development of storage, infrastructure of three Ukrainian agricultural holdings exporting grain – media

1 min read

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced cooperation with three large Ukrainian agricultural holdings to support storage and infrastructure expansion, the total investment in the project will be $44 million.

As reported on the website of the CNN, it is about large Ukrainian producers of agricultural products Kernel, Nibulon and Grain Alliance.

Partnerships with companies will help increase Ukraine's grain shipping capacity by more than 3 million tonnes annually. Investments will be directed to support storage and infrastructure expansion.

The announcement is part of a deliberate effort by the Biden administration to build up Ukraine's economy and alleviate the global food security crisis which has been exacerbated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

State budget deficit of Ukraine in Feb grows to UAH 88.8 bln – Finance Ministry

IMF mission on future program with Ukraine to work in Warsaw from March 8-15 – Minister Marchenko

Naftogaz Ukrainy's net loss reaches UAH 40 bln in 2022 – Naftogaz head

NACP adds Metro Cash&Carry to list of intl sponsors of war

LATEST

EBRD leaders visit Lviv to plan investments in western Ukraine

Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

State debt of Ukraine increases by 4.6% in Jan

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan preparing projects worth $800 mln - Mirziyoyev

Ukraine considering possibility of connecting 20-25 gas stations to grid – Ukrenergo

AXOR Industry invests EUR35 mln in construction, expansion of window and door fitting production in Ukraine

State budget deficit of Ukraine in Feb grows to UAH 88.8 bln – Finance Ministry

IMF mission on future program with Ukraine to work in Warsaw from March 8-15 – Minister Marchenko

Level of payment for services provided by RGC gas distribution companies in 2022 reaches 83%

AD
AD
AD
AD