USAID invests $44 mln in development of storage, infrastructure of three Ukrainian agricultural holdings exporting grain – media

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced cooperation with three large Ukrainian agricultural holdings to support storage and infrastructure expansion, the total investment in the project will be $44 million.

As reported on the website of the CNN, it is about large Ukrainian producers of agricultural products Kernel, Nibulon and Grain Alliance.

Partnerships with companies will help increase Ukraine's grain shipping capacity by more than 3 million tonnes annually. Investments will be directed to support storage and infrastructure expansion.

The announcement is part of a deliberate effort by the Biden administration to build up Ukraine's economy and alleviate the global food security crisis which has been exacerbated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.