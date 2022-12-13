Damage caused to Ukrainian economy by war to double by late 2022 to $700 bln – PM

By the end of this year, the damage caused to the economy of Ukraine by the war will double, up to $700 billion.

"According to our estimates, which have been verified by the World Bank, the amount of damage caused to the Ukrainian economy as of June 1 is $350 billion. By the end of the year, this amount will obviously double. We understand this, as the destruction continues," he said at the economic forum in Paris on Tuesday.

At the same time, the prime minister said that all sectors of the country's economy are suffering because of the war.