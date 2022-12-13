Economy

17:39 13.12.2022

Damage caused to Ukrainian economy by war to double by late 2022 to $700 bln – PM

1 min read
Damage caused to Ukrainian economy by war to double by late 2022 to $700 bln – PM

 By the end of this year, the damage caused to the economy of Ukraine by the war will double, up to $700 billion.

"According to our estimates, which have been verified by the World Bank, the amount of damage caused to the Ukrainian economy as of June 1 is $350 billion. By the end of the year, this amount will obviously double. We understand this, as the destruction continues," he said at the economic forum in Paris on Tuesday.

At the same time, the prime minister said that all sectors of the country's economy are suffering because of the war.

Tags: #ukraine #war

MORE ABOUT

10:07 13.12.2022
European Council approves decision on EUR 18 bln aid package for Ukraine in 2023 – media

European Council approves decision on EUR 18 bln aid package for Ukraine in 2023 – media

09:49 13.12.2022
Ukraine, IFC sign memo on creation of mechanisms to attract private investors to recovery

Ukraine, IFC sign memo on creation of mechanisms to attract private investors to recovery

09:37 13.12.2022
G7 countries to establish inter-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine's reconstruction – statement

G7 countries to establish inter-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine's reconstruction – statement

14:07 12.12.2022
Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

10:56 12.12.2022
Ukraine to take part in G7 summit – Zelensky following talk with Biden

Ukraine to take part in G7 summit – Zelensky following talk with Biden

16:24 10.12.2022
Morocco to supply tank spare parts to Ukraine – media

Morocco to supply tank spare parts to Ukraine – media

15:45 10.12.2022
Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

15:59 09.12.2022
Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

15:31 09.12.2022
Economy Ministry estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP at 41% in Nov, at 33.2% over 2022

Economy Ministry estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP at 41% in Nov, at 33.2% over 2022

17:37 06.12.2022
Dombrovskis: One EU member state shall not be allowed to derail EUR 18 bln grant to Ukraine, funds to start flowing in Jan

Dombrovskis: One EU member state shall not be allowed to derail EUR 18 bln grant to Ukraine, funds to start flowing in Jan

AD

HOT NEWS

Joint contribution to Ukraine's assistance to get through winter reaches EUR 1 bln – Macron

France conference outcome is announcement by partners of about $1 bln in assistance to Ukraine in passing winter period – Shmyhal

European Commission head confirms allocation of EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023

Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

Energy equipment, LED lamps, imports of 2 GW electricity, 2 bcm of gas, EU energy supply, Paris Coordination Mechanism – Zelensky names six steps to overcome Russia's energy terror

LATEST

Joint contribution to Ukraine's assistance to get through winter reaches EUR 1 bln – Macron

France conference outcome is announcement by partners of about $1 bln in assistance to Ukraine in passing winter period – Shmyhal

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Lublin

European Commission head confirms allocation of EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023

Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

Energy equipment, LED lamps, imports of 2 GW electricity, 2 bcm of gas, EU energy supply, Paris Coordination Mechanism – Zelensky names six steps to overcome Russia's energy terror

Nestle invests $42.8 mln in setting up food production hub in Volyn region

France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

Ukrenergo, Energy Community Secretariat sign memo of cooperation on Russia's compensating for damage to Ukraine's energy system

AD
AD
AD
AD