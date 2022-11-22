Ukraine becomes eighth largest global producer of blueberries in terms of growing area in 2021 - EastFruit

The area for growing blueberries in Ukraine in 2021 amounted to about 5,300 hectares, an increase of approximately 1,000 hectares compared to 2020, which allowed Ukraine to become the eighth largest global producer of these berries.

According to the website of the information and analytical platform EastFruit, such data are contained in the annual report of the International Blueberry Organization for 2022, in which Ukraine ranked eighth in 2021, ahead of such major exporters as Spain and South Africa.

EastFruit noted that blueberries in 2021 were grown on the largest areas in China, which are estimated at 69,000 hectares. However, thanks to a large domestic market, China independently consumes all grown products.

The U.S.A(48,100ha), Chile (18,800 ha), Peru (16,900 ha), Canada (12,100 ha), Poland (11,000 ha) and Mexico (9,100 ha) were also other countries with significant areas of blueberry cultivation.

It is specified that all 10 leading countries in the world in terms of blueberry area in 2021 increased the volume of its cultivation. China (up 9,000 hectares in 2021), Peru (up 3,200 hectares), the U.S. (up 2,900 hectares), Poland (up 1,500 ha), and Ukraine (up 1,000 ha) became the leaders in terms of growth rates of areas under these berries.

It is noted that despite the large areas under blueberries, Ukraine lags behind other countries with a milder climate in terms of yield. Nevertheless, Ukrainian blueberries are distinguished by their high palatability due to unique soil and climatic conditions.