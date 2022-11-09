Cabinet allows Naftogaz to hire Lazard as financial adviser to restructure default eurobonds

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the conclusion of an agreement between NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Lazard Frères SAS for the provision of financial advisory services to restructure its obligations under eurobonds.

The corresponding decision is enshrined in Cabinet resolution No. 1003-r dated November 08, 2022, published on the governmental portal on Wednesday.

"Approve the conclusion of an agreement between NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Lazard Frères SAS regarding the provision of financial advisory services in connection with the restructuring of the fulfillment of obligations under eurobonds maturing in 2022 (Tranche B) and 2026, issued by Condor Finance plc," the order says.

According to it, Naftogaz Ukrainy within two weeks must submit to the government the main terms of amendments to the loan agreements dated July 17, 2019 and November 6, 2019, developed in pursuance of the restructuring deal.