Most difficult situation with electricity supply is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions – Shmyhal

The most difficult situation in terms of electricity is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Now the Russian terrorists have focused on destroying the systems of generation and distribution of electricity. Therefore, unfortunately, we cannot rule out further attacks on the systems of water and heat supply. The most difficult situation in terms of electricity is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. Russian terrorist troops targeted distribution in these regions, trying to destroy the main lines and substations," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, power engineers are now working to gradually make power outage schedules more predictable for people and businesses.

"Of course, we all must understand that this is possible only on the condition that there will be no new damage. And we will all be conscious of saving electricity consumption," he added.

In addition, Shmyhal again addressed the topic of evacuation of the population from Kyiv or from another city.

"An honest conversation here is important and correct. Therefore, I once again emphasize the position of the government and responsible departments: evacuation can be used as a last resort, as an emergency step. You always need to have a backup plan, but now the situation is far from declaring evacuation of any non-frontline city, and even more so the capital. Power engineers are working, air defense forces are working. We are doing everything possible to quickly restore the full operation of the energy system," the prime minister said.