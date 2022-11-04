Economy

14:12 04.11.2022

Czech company J.B.Plus completes testing of electric motor for Ukrainian oil pipelines

The Czech company J.B.Plus s.r.o. in a German laboratory successfully tested an electric motor with a view to its subsequent installation on Ukrainian oil pipelines instead of obsolete Russian equipment.

According to the company's press release, the tests were carried out with the participation of the international certification center TESCO LLC, and the engineering was carried out jointly with the companies SCHORCH (Germany) and ELIN Motoren (Austria).

"This was not an easy task, since the engine weighing approximately 10 tonnes must be installed in the same place, observing the same room and foundation parameters as for the Russian-made engine. At the same time, the new European engine must work in accordance with modern requirements and a higher efficiency," the press release notes.

The delivery of the first new German electric motor to the Ukrainian oil pipeline is scheduled for November this year. The remaining two will be delivered in December.

According to the data in the ProZorro e-procurement system, in October 2021, J.B.Plus won the tender of PJSC Ukrtransnafta for the supply of three high-voltage electric motors until December 31, 2022. 

