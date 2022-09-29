Economy

10:07 29.09.2022

Over 20 participants to represent Ukraine at Expo Real

3 min read

Ukraine will be represented by more than 20 participants at the largest European real estate exhibition Expo Real, which will be held in Munich from October 4 to October 6 2022, Anna Nestulia, director of Invest in Projects, told Interfax-Ukraine.

She recalled that this year Ukraine for the first time takes part in Expo Real, the largest European real estate exhibition covering all sectors of the market.

Expo Real has been taking place for more than 20 years in Munich at 75,000 square meters of the Messe München exhibition center. Last year, about 20,000 participants took part in it, this year 30,000 representatives of the real estate sector from all over the world are expected.

In 2022, the exhibition will have a 132 square meter pavilion dedicated to Ukraine and Rebuild Ukraine restoration issues. The key partner of the stand is Expo Real. From the Ukrainian side, the stand is coordinated by Invest in Projects.

"The three-day program of the Ukrainian pavilion at Expo Real is designed in such a way as to reveal the most pressing issues of the real estate industry during the war and during the post-war reconstruction period. The Ukrainian pavilion caused great interest in international experts and strong institutional support, for example, from the largest association in the construction market in the world, Urban Land Institute, as well as the EU initiative for sustainable housing development in Europe, New European Bauhaus," Nestulia said.

The Ukrainian delegation will include more than 20 companies and about 40 participants. Among them are Dragon Capital, Focus Estate Fund, Forum Group, Well Bud, RIEL, Gleeds Ukraine, Stolitsa Group, Avellum, DELTA Ukraine, Corcel, Invest in Projects, Advansys Group, CBM FORUM, LUN, Ol.factory, Bosphorus Development, Kreator-bud, Smart Urban Solutions, NEST, Maxify and UVCA.

According to Nestulia, the main topic of discussions for the first two days will be long-term recovery strategies and its aspects such as ESG, green building and investment. The first days of discussions will be moderated by Andrew Wrobel (Emerging Europe).

October 4 will be the day of Government Voice at the stand of Ukraine. Guests will be able to communicate with Ukrainian and foreign officials, as well as take part in a charity reception organized jointly with UNITED24, the main platform for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine, launched by the President of Ukraine.

October 5 – Business Voice, a discussion of leading business representatives and specialized companies. Speakers include Maksym Maksymenko (Avellum), Wolfgang Gomernik (DELTA Ukraine), Maksym Shkolnyk (Focus Estate Fund), Lisette van Doorn (Urban Land Institute Europe) and Tamás Polster (Urbanite).

Wolfgang Gomernik, CEO of DELTA Group, DELTA Ukraine, is convinced that a successful recovery is impossible without reforms, an emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable development in accordance with ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance).

According to Nestulia, the final day of the stand, October 6, will be devoted to quick strategies for recovering and operating a business in a war.

The discussion on the current actions of companies that help diversify current risks and plan for the future will be moderated by Tamás Polster (MRICS, Urbanite Advisors), and speakers will be Roman Yemets (Smart Urban Solutions), Emil Solovyov (NEST), Andriy Kolodiuk (Venture Capital and Private Equity Association), Colin Ross (Gleeds Ukraine), and Anna Luhovska (C Group).

Tags: #ukraine #expo_real

