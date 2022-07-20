Ukrtransleasing to pay UAH 220 mln in dividends for 2021

PrJSC Ukrtransleasing Leasing Company, following the results of the general meeting of shareholders, decided to distribute the net profit received in 2021 and pay dividends.

According to the company's press release, published on Wednesday, in 2021 Ukrtransleasing saw a profit of UAH 276.6 million (according to updated data) and will pay dividends to shareholders in the amount of UAH 220 million based on the results of work.

During 2021, gondola cars owned by Ukrtransleasing transported 3.246 million tonnes of cargo (including coal – 1.433 million tonnes, iron and manganese ore – 719,800 tonnes), and wagons - grain carriers – 355,160 tonnes of grain, of which 215,200 tonnes of corn and 99,200 tonnes of wheat.

Ukrtransleasing transferred UAH 14 million to the budgets of all levels in 2021.