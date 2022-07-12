Economy

15:29 12.07.2022

Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

2 min read
Ukraine will be represented at the largest European real estate exhibition Expo Real for the first time, which will be held in Munich from October 4 to October 6 2022, Anna Nestulia, director of Invest in Projects, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukrainians have already realized how important strong international partners are for us in building a sustainable future and overcoming all the challenges associated with the war. The Expo Real team, which has significant experience in cooperation with international market players and strong reputation, is such a partner for us," she said.

According to Nestulia, Expo Real is Europe's largest real estate exhibition covering all sectors of the market. It has been taking place for more than 20 years in Munich at the 75,000 square meter exhibition center Messe München. Last year, about 20,000 participants from 52 countries took part in it, projects of more than 1,000 companies were presented.

"Ukraine will be represented by a stand at Expo Real in Munich for the first time. Kyiv is a sister city of Munich. We see the point in creating a forum not only for the capital, but also for the country as a whole, to provide information about the possibilities of the upcoming reconstruction, to establish cooperation," Claudia Boymanns, director of Expo Real exhibitions, said.

According to her, the Ukrainian booth with an area of 132 square meters with a small stage offers opportunities for meetings and discussions. The concept of the Ukrainian stand at Expo Real, as well as the program of events, is coordinated by the Invest in Projects team, which specializes in the international promotion of real estate and investment projects.

The three-day program will include an opening with the participation of officials and businesses, fundraising events, discussions and thematic meetings with international players dedicated to the restoration of Ukrainian cities.

"The range of planned events is wide and is intended, first of all, to deepen the understanding of the country, its geography, history and culture, which are still little known to many, and advertise the possibility of participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine in the future," Boymanns notes.

The Ukrainian law firm AVELLUM acts as an exclusive adviser to the Ukrainian delegation at Expo Real. The organizers invite Ukrainian companies to join Expo Real at https://bit.ly/3afkL8C.

Tags: #ukraine #expo_real

