Economy

19:15 05.07.2022

Nibulon gets permit to build grain terminal on Danube River in one day – Kubrakov

2 min read
Nibulon gets permit to build grain terminal on Danube River in one day – Kubrakov

 JV Nibulon LLC (Mykolaiv), one of the largest operators in Ukraine's grain market, in just a day received permission from local authorities to lease a land plot for 50 years for construction of a grain transshipment terminal with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes per month.

The partnership between state institutions and businesses to develop alternative routes for agricultural exports from Ukraine, bypassing seaports blocked by Russian warships, was announced by Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2022 in Lugano (Switzerland).

"We are not the only ones investing with our limited capabilities. Business is also not wasting time. These are mainly agricultural traders – Kernel, Nibulon, Lemtrans, and TIS. More and more companies are building new transshipment terminals at the ports of the Danube River and the railway. They are trying to increase their exports, and we support any private sector initiatives," the minister said during a panel discussion.

According to him, an example of such public-private cooperation was the provision of a land plot to the Nibulon company for construction of a new grain terminal on the Danube River with a transshipment capacity of up to 300,000 tonnes of crops per month. Kubrakov stressed that the local authorities issued a permit for construction of the facility the day after the grain trader submitted a request for a plot to be leased for 50 years.

"That was almost two months ago. Now we see photos, they are almost finishing construction work and preparing the terminal for commissioning. This is a great opportunity for businesses to invest and get results quickly without any government bureaucracy," the minister summed up.

As reported with reference to Yug.Today, on April 15, Nibulon received permission from Izmail City Council (Odesa region) to build a terminal for transshipment of grain cargo on a land plot with a total area of 20 hectares.

Tags: #nibulon

MORE ABOUT

16:56 26.10.2020
Nibulon may become center for localization of shipbuilding in Ukraine - Deputy PM

Nibulon may become center for localization of shipbuilding in Ukraine - Deputy PM

12:48 24.07.2020
EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

14:40 12.10.2018
Nibulon to invest $19 mln in river terminal in Zaporizhia region

Nibulon to invest $19 mln in river terminal in Zaporizhia region

18:30 10.08.2018
Nibulon to increase storage capacity of five reloading terminals

Nibulon to increase storage capacity of five reloading terminals

14:19 04.07.2018
Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

18:12 18.04.2018
Nibulon seeks to start building cargo sea vessels

Nibulon seeks to start building cargo sea vessels

13:44 18.01.2018
EBRD to provide up to $50 mln loan to Nibulon

EBRD to provide up to $50 mln loan to Nibulon

16:37 09.11.2017
EBRD in Dec to consider provision of $40 mln loan to Nibulon

EBRD in Dec to consider provision of $40 mln loan to Nibulon

14:30 21.08.2017
Nibulon threshes almost 121,000 tonnes of early crops

Nibulon threshes almost 121,000 tonnes of early crops

17:24 14.07.2017
EBRD signs agreement on expanding $90 mln syndicated loan to Nibulon

EBRD signs agreement on expanding $90 mln syndicated loan to Nibulon

AD

HOT NEWS

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Zelensky: Restoration of Ukraine is something that needs to be done now

Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

LATEST

Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

Arakhamia in Lugano: Ukraine should, along with partners, provide possibility of insuring risks for business during hostilities

European Parliament to vote on EUR 1 bln of 1st tranche of new EU macro-financial aid for Ukraine on July 7

VODA UA to release limited batch of water for sale mainly in HoReCa segment

Ukraine opens import-export of electricity to Slovakia from July 7

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine to over CHF 100 mln, allocate CHF15 mln for digital transformation

Russia illegally exports 150,000-170,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine per month - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

Ukraine, with support of Poland and Romania, can keep growth of export-import cargo turnover at 20% per month - Infrastructure Minister

EBA urges govt to resolve issue of tax residency of Ukrainian citizens abroad

AD
AD
AD
AD