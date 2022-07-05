Nibulon gets permit to build grain terminal on Danube River in one day – Kubrakov

JV Nibulon LLC (Mykolaiv), one of the largest operators in Ukraine's grain market, in just a day received permission from local authorities to lease a land plot for 50 years for construction of a grain transshipment terminal with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes per month.

The partnership between state institutions and businesses to develop alternative routes for agricultural exports from Ukraine, bypassing seaports blocked by Russian warships, was announced by Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2022 in Lugano (Switzerland).

"We are not the only ones investing with our limited capabilities. Business is also not wasting time. These are mainly agricultural traders – Kernel, Nibulon, Lemtrans, and TIS. More and more companies are building new transshipment terminals at the ports of the Danube River and the railway. They are trying to increase their exports, and we support any private sector initiatives," the minister said during a panel discussion.

According to him, an example of such public-private cooperation was the provision of a land plot to the Nibulon company for construction of a new grain terminal on the Danube River with a transshipment capacity of up to 300,000 tonnes of crops per month. Kubrakov stressed that the local authorities issued a permit for construction of the facility the day after the grain trader submitted a request for a plot to be leased for 50 years.

"That was almost two months ago. Now we see photos, they are almost finishing construction work and preparing the terminal for commissioning. This is a great opportunity for businesses to invest and get results quickly without any government bureaucracy," the minister summed up.

As reported with reference to Yug.Today, on April 15, Nibulon received permission from Izmail City Council (Odesa region) to build a terminal for transshipment of grain cargo on a land plot with a total area of 20 hectares.