EU may provide Ukraine with temporary granaries – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

The governments of the EU countries will consider the possibility of providing Ukraine with temporary granaries – collapsible modular structures and large polyethylene bags, which will help Ukraine preserve the harvest and further ensure the supply of grain to global markets, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Markiyan Dmytrasevych has said.

The need to provide such support is caused by the reduction in the capacity of one-time storage of agricultural crops in Ukraine from 75 million tonnes to 60 tonnes due to the military invasion of the Russian Federation, the temporary occupation of part of the country's territories and the destruction of silos, he said at a meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council on June 14.

"Before the war, the total storage capacity was 75 million tonnes of grain, but today there are only 60 million tonnes of storage left – the rest are lost as a result of destruction and temporary occupation. Therefore, we have a need to equip temporary grain storage facilities – modular structures and plastic bags," Dmytrasevych, whose words are given in a message on the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, said.

According to him, the acceleration of the export of Ukrainian products will be facilitated by EU assistance in the construction of a phytosanitary and veterinary laboratory in the Danube port of Izmail (Odesa region) and an increase in the number of laboratory equipment at Ukrainian border checkpoints. Ukraine has already made this request to the European Commission, the Deputy Minister said.

He thanked the EU for political, humanitarian, military and financial support and urged not to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine, since the support of its territorial integrity is the key to world food security.

"According to the results of the meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council, Dmytrasevych said that the European delegation is to visit border checkpoints next week to assess the situation with checks and further reduce the bureaucracy at the borders when exporting Ukrainian agricultural products," Ministry of Agrarian Policy said.