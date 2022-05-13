Economy

13:19 13.05.2022

State will finance construction of housing in Irpin on territory of former sanatorium Lastivka - mayor

A residential complex for Irpin residents who have lost their homes will be built for state funds on the territory of the former Lastivka sanatorium in Irpin, city mayor Oleksandr Markushin said.

"Today, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko confirmed to us the state funding for the construction of housing for Irpin residents, who have lost their homes," Markushin said on Telegram.

According to him, a residential complex with an area of 50,000 square meters will be built by the end of the year.

"Thus, our residents of Irpin, whose housing was destroyed by the Russian invaders, will receive new apartments free of charge," the mayor added.

