DTEK Grids replaces CEO

Oleksandr Fomenko, who previously headed DTEK Odesa Grids, has been appointed General Director of DTEK Grids, the company's press service reported on Friday.

According to its data, the priority tasks of the company under his leadership will be the restoration of the energy infrastructure destroyed due to hostilities, and the continuation of the previously launched projects for the digitalization of networks and the development of customer service.

Ivan Heliukh, who previously headed DTEK Grids, will continue to work at DTEK as a member of the board of D.TRADING B.V.

"Along with the repair of the destroyed electrical infrastructure, the company will continue to update the distribution operator networks and make them "smart" thanks to automation and digitalization programs. Customer focus also remains a key area of business development. The company will continue to build partnerships with customers, develop digital channels of interaction with them - websites and chat bots, to work in such a way as to be the standard for the provision of services in Ukraine," Fomenko said.

As reported, Fomenko has been working in DTEK structures since 2000. At various times, he headed Dniprooblenergo (DTEK Dnipro Grids), Kyivenergo (DTEK Kyiv Grids). Since June 2019, he has headed DTEK Odesa Grids.

DTEK Grids is developing the business of electricity distribution and operation of power grids in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions.