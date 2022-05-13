Epicenter Agro completes sowing campaign

The Epicenter Agro holding, part of Epicenter K Group, has completed a sowing campaign in five regions of Ukraine on a total area of 140,000 hectares, sowing took place according to the established plan.

According to the company's press service on Friday, 70,000 hectares were sown with corn, 66,000 hectares with sunflower, 2,000 hectares with buckwheat, and 1,600 hectares with soybeans. In addition, almost 20,000 hectares are sown with winter wheat.

The agrarian group positively assesses the state of crops. Two fertilizing of crops with nitrogen fertilizers have already been carried out, and a planned third fertilizing of wheat is at the completion stage. Herbicides and fungicides against diseases have been applied throughout the sown area of wheat.

"Like all participants in the agricultural market, we faced a lot of problems: a lack of seeds, fuel and sources of financing, as well as booking people involved in the sowing campaign… Everyone had a clear understanding that the cost of our efforts is the food security of the country and the prevention of world famine," the agricultural holding quotes its head of agricultural issues Svitlana Nikitiuk.

The issue of logistics and export of grain from elevators remains difficult for Epicenter. The company also continues to carry out operational activities, began to deal with issues of harvesting both winter and spring crops. The construction of elevators is also ongoing.

Epicenter K LLC, established in 2003, opened the first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year. It has a network of shopping centers with the same name in Ukraine. It has also been developing the agricultural business since 2016. It cultivates over 160,000 hectares in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions. The group includes 20 livestock farms and 15 elevator complexes with a total volume of simultaneous storage of 1.5 million tonnes.